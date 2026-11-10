How to watch Kentucky take on Kansas in the Champions Classic

It's gameday, BBN, and it's a big one. The #24 Kentucky Wildcats are in for their first big test of the season as they get ready to face the #15 Kansas Jayhawks in a game that is going to tell us a lot about where this team is currently at, as it always does.

For Kentucky, they will have their hands full against a team with capable scorers that include Trey Kaufman-Renn, Tyran Stokes and Tre White, but also worth noting they will be without point guard Melvin Council, who is a huge part in getting the offense to run. It's a team that can really put up points and their top guys can turn up the heat in any given moment, especially Stokes, who hasn't had that breakout moment yet as the #1 recruit in the 2026 class. It's going to be a major test for a Kentucky team that showed some flaws defensively last game, and here's how fans can watch the big matchup.

Nov 6, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) reacts after scoring during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky fans can catch the action between Kentucky and Kansas in Chicago at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET and you can watch it on ESPN. This game is followed by the Duke-Michigan State game, which begins at 7 p.m., also in the United Center in Chicago.

Not only will Kentucky have their hands full with Kansas on offense, a team that loves to attack the rim, the Jayhawks can also cause problems defensively. They struggled with it in their exhibition games, but Kansas was excellent in their first two games at contesting shots and creating points off turnovers. This is a game where Kentucky is going to have to shoot the ball well, especially with Milan Momcilovic coming off a 1-8 shooting performance. The Champions Classic is a big stage where stars shine and Kansas features the #1 recruit in Tyran Stokes. Momcilovic could assert himself as an All-American candidate if he can impress in this game.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) handles the ball against UCF Knights guard Carmelo Pacheco (24) during the first half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, Kentucky clearly didn't run much sets in their season-opener and didn't seem to give much away in their last game either. It's going to be interesting to see what Kentucky has up their sleeve on offense because finding ways to get shooters like Momcilovic, Kam Williams and Alex Wilkins open are going to be key, and there's no better way to help make that happen than ball movement and off-ball screens and cutting. It's a staple in a Mark Pope offense and this team needs to show that on Tuesday, because they are tailor-made to do it.

This game is going to tell us a lot, not just about where Kentucky is at, but how does Kansas perform without its starting facilitator in Melvin Council? Questions will be answered in Chicago.

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