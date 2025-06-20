Incoming Louisville star guard is looking forward to playing Kentucky next season
One star player on Louisville's roster is already thinking about playing the Kentucky Wildcats, months before the season even starts. Kentucky fans may remember, but last offseason heading into Pat Kelsey's first season at the new head coach of the Cardinals, a Louisville player said some of the players chose Louisville soley just to play Kentucky.
That comment was followed by a Kentucky win over Louisville in Rupp Arena a few months later. Fast-forward to this offseason, and another Louisville player is back talking about the Wildcats, which speaks volumes to the amount of rejuvination and optimism Kelsey has given his team and fans, which in turn helps the rivalry, despite losing last season. Louisville star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. was recently asked in an interview with Hoops HQ's Krysten Peek about what game he has circled on Louisville's schedule next season, and to no surprise, it's Kentucky.
"I think everybody knows which game that is. ...Kentucky. Everybody has that game circled. November 11, and it's after my brother's birthday. The Yum is gonna be jumping."- Brown Jr. on what game he has circled.
Last season, the Cardinals went 27-8 on their way to earning an 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Creighton in the first round. This year, Kelsey has hauled in an impressive looking squad on paper, with many outlets having them among the top 10 teams in the country. The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has needed some spice lately, to say the least, and with both teams expected to be among the best in the country next season, the heated rivalry may live up to the hype on the court next season.
The Wildcats will be looking for their ninth win in their last 11 matchups against the Cardinals when they head to Louisville on Nov. 11. Fans won't have to wait long for what should be a blockbuster of a game.