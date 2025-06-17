Jon Rothstein believes a former Kentucky Wildcat should be a Preseason All-American
One former Kentucky Wildcat is coming off his best season yet in college basketball. After spending his freshman season in a very limited role off the bench at Kentucky, former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins certainly found his footing playing for the Providence Friars, now getting to showcase his skills playing for Rick Pitino and St. John's. His jump in production showed the moment he was given an expanded role.
Hopkins had back-to-back seasons averaging around 15 points per game before playing just three games this past season with an injury. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein noticed the high level of production from Hopkins and recently vowed for him to be in the conversation for Preseason All-American honors heading into next season with the Red Storm. Rothstein voiced his stance on the former Wildcat on his podcast.
"Bryce Hopkins has missed significant time over the last two seasons, but breaking things down with a fine tooth comb, the production that he showed at Providence cannot be debated. Three games last year, 17 points, 7.7 rebounds. And in 50 total games at Providence, he was 16 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. This is the addition of a 16 and 9 guy if he's healthy, and he's going to be playing next season for Rick Pitino."- Rothstein on Bryce Hopkins.
Following his freshman year at Providence, Hopkins was named a Preseason All-American by CBS Sports. He followed that up by aveaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds before suffering an injury last season that allowed him to play just three games, where had scoring splits of 16, 16 and 19. Now, he'll be playing for Rick Pitnio and St. John's, where he will likely be one of the top players on a loaded roster.
Hopkins should certainly be worthy of a spot as a Preseason All-American after the jump in production he has had in the last few years, now looking to be one of the best players on one of the best teams heading into next season.