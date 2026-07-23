Kentucky basketball extended multiple offers over the weekend

It was a fun-filled weekend as AAU circuits concluded with their biggest events of the summer and coaches were out in full-force. That goes for Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, too, who were always at multiple locations, as they split up to keep eyes on certain targets. The biggest of those events is Peach Jam, obviously, but others like Adidas 3SSB, Puma NXT and UAA also featured some targets.

Coaches only get a few live periods per year to get an in-person look at their top targets and new ones, so this was an important weekend for that. Following the busy couple of days, offers started to roll out for many players across the country and Kentucky has some new names on their radar. We've already talked about their offer on Saturday to 2029 star RJ Evans, but who else did they enjoy watching and have decided to go after?

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been multiple announcements of Kentucky offers since the live period ended on Sunday. Among those is 2028 top three prospect Colton Hiller, who made his case over the weekend as a top player in the class. But it doesn't stop there, because the staff also officially offered Evan Willis, who is ranked among the top five in the class, Bamba Touray, who is just outside that top five label, as well as DJ Okoth and Brady Pettigrew to round out the recent 2028 offers, both of which are ranked among the 20 best in the class.

As for the 2027 class, there were only a few added to the long list of offers that they already have. Asa Montgomery, a top 30 player in the class, joins the offer list, as well as top 50 prospect Howard Williams, who is a new name that the staff watched over the weekend. The long live period gave the staff a chance to discover new names, and they came away impressed with a few in particular. Along with getting eyes on new names, they got to see guys like Cayden Daughtry and Beckham Black make a name for themselves, with Daughtry having one of the craziest runs in a long time at Peach Jam.

The amount of offers for Kentucky are starting to grow for the 2028 class just like they did for 2027.

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