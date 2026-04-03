Kentucky big man Brandon Garrison has entered the transfer portal

We're in the thick of portal season and that means stay/go decisions are being made. For the Wildcats, there has already been multiple departures, and a new one has entered the fold. On Friday evening, it was announced that Brandon Garrison will be entering his name into the transfer portal after two seasons in Lexington.

Garrison came to Kentucky after one year at Oklahoma State following a McDonald's All-American honor in high school. Throughout his time in Lexington, the big man has provided juice off the bench when the team needs it, especially late this past season as he was big in aiding Kentucky's run to Friday in the SEC Tournament. Now, Garrison will get to carve out a bigger role elsewhere as he goes into his senior year.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) dunks the ball against the Santa Clara Broncos during the overtime period of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As he did out of high school, I would expect Garrison to have plenty of interest from schools in the portal. Heading into college, the 6-11 big man was being recruited by the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Houston and others. His best game in two years at Kentucky has to be the 20-point double-double against Oklahoma this past season, a career-high performance. Not to mention, the game against LSU in the SEC Tournament, where Garrison put up 17 points which included two threes, as well as five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Garrison had some special moments off of the bench in his time in Lexington, but he will now look for a bigger role elsewhere, looking to turn those glimpses into more consistent on-court production. BBN will surely miss it being "BG Time", but sometimes a change of scenery is what you need and for Garrison, he could have a big opportunity in a larger role elsewhere.

As a former McDonald's All-American, Garrison has plenty of potential as a senior season awaits at his soon-to-be final stop.