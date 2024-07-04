Kentucky center Amari Williams is ready to take the SEC by storm
Mark Pope was hired as Kentucky's head basketball coach, and his first move was to recruit Drexel center Amari Williams. Last season for the Dragons, Williams averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.
When it comes to what Williams is best at on the floor, he is an elite defender. He won his conference Defensive Player of the Year Award multiple times. With his 7'5 wing span, it will be easy for Williams to swat shots in the SEC.
He also is a solid scorer around the rim, as he has a wide variety of post moves and can play in the pick and role. But what drew Coach Pope to Williams so quickly in the portal was his ability to pass the basketball. If Williams gets the ball down low and doesn't have a good look at a field goal attempt, he can kick it out to an open shooter with his elite vision.
Williams is set to be one of the best centers in the SEC and a huge reason why Kentucky will be one of the most balanced teams in all of college basketball when it comes to both offense and defense.
Kentucky Athletics sent out this quote from Coach Pope about Williams, “At times, Amari Williams looks like a man among boys on the court. He is a three-time conference defensive player of the year, which is incredibly hard to do. He is bringing a big presence to the game and is going to serve as a rim-protector and rebounder. Amari is a gifted defensive player who can switch onto any position, one through five, which will add security to how everybody else feels on the court. Offensively, he is dangerous at the rim, and he’s one of the special passers in college basketball. Amari can make all of the reads, all of the passes, all of the plays and he fits into exactly what we want to do on either end of the court.”