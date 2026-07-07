Kentucky center Malachi Moreno continues to garner first-round NBA Draft buzz

This offseason, Malachi Moreno had Big Blue Nation holding its breath when he was in the NBA Draft as his stock continued to rise and some thought he would stay in the draft. After seeing his stock in the late first round, Moreno decided one more season in college would be best, and he made the move back to Lexington for another season.

This came as a big relief for Coach Mark Pope and Kentucky fans, as everyone believes Moreno is poised for a breakout this season. Moreno, as a true freshman, averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in a year where he wasn’t expected to play much. Now Moreno is expected to be a star in college basketball and be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Oct 24, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Busting Brackets published an article by Tristan Freeman in which he ranked ten returning college basketball players who will become first-round picks this season. Freeman had Moreno listed as one of the players who was going to accomplish that feat this season.

Here is what Freeman had to say about Moreno’s NBA Draft stock: “The 7’0 center nearly left for the draft after his first year after a solid campaign, starting 30 games and shooting 58% from the field. Moreno will have a larger role with Brandon Garrison gone and already has the measurables and athleticism to be a coveted center prospect for the pros. With more production, Moreno can be a guaranteed top 20 caliber pick.”

Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball during the second half against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Moreno improves his physicality this offseason, which I believe he will, his numbers are going to see a big jump. I am predicting Moreno to average 12 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two blocks per game. If the sophomore seven-footer is able to put up numbers like this, he, without question, will be a first-round pick this season.

Moreno is a Kentucky native, so all of Big Blue Nation is going to be rooting on Moreno to have a great season and make his NBA dream a reality. Putting up really big numbers this season will help the seven-footer make this a reality. Passing will be a big part of Moreno’s game for fans to watch. I expect his assists per game to go up a lot this season, and if that happens, it would be really helpful for his NBA Draft stock.

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