Kentucky contacts college basketball's leading scorer from last season
Kentucky is continuing to make waves in the transfer portal. As the list keeps growing, Mark Pope and the staff reached out to Jacksonville State transfer guard Jaron Pierre according to Tristan Pharis of KY Insider. As the nation's leading scorer with 777 total points last season, Pierre is definitely someone Pope wasn't looking to pass on.
Last season with the Gamecocks, the 6-5 guard averaged 21.6 points, which ranked fourth in the nation, along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 42.4 percent overall and 38.2 percent from three-point range. You could say he is arguably the best scorer in college basketball, but he did back that up by leading the nation in points scored.
Before his stint with Jacksonville State, Pierre also played at Southern Miss for two years before transferring to Wichita State and then to the Gamecocks. When looking at his numbers from last season, it's clear as to why Pierre scored the most points of anyone last season, scoring double-digits in every game but one, including 12 20-point games. His highest-scoring game was against Middle Tennessee, where he had a 36-point outing on 10-16 shooting from deep. A very impressive scorer who would no doubt shine in Mark Pope's offense. For how much he shoots it, at 9 three-point attempts per game, shooting the ball at a 38 percent clip is pretty efficient.
Mark Pope would certainly welcome a dangerous scorer and impressive shooter to the roster next season. We'll see soon if a visit is on the docket for Pierre.