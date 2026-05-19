Kentucky extended a number of offers following the live period

Recruiting season is off and running and since the transfer portal closed last month, all eyes have shifted towards the high school ranks. This past weekend was the first live evaluation period of the grassroots season, giving coaches the oppoertunity to go and check out talent in-person. For Kentucky, Mark Pope parked himself in Memphis for the entire weekend to catch some Nike EYBL action. Then, the assistants were spread out between the other three shoe circuit events.

After getting eyes on many prospects for the first time, or at least one of the first few times, the Kentucky staff wasted no time extending a handful of offers to recruits in both 2027 and 2028. Coming into the weekend, the Wildcats had 11 total offers in the '27 class and none for the next year. Well, that changed over the weekend as Pope and the staff liked what they saw from a number of guys. Kentucky added seven offers to their grand list.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Starting with the top guys in 2027, it was no surprise to see the staff officially offer King Gibson, one of the top guards in the entire class and a top 10 prospect. That's a prospect the staff has been in on for a while, finally making the decision to offer him over the weekend. They also offered Cayden Daughtry, who is a top 15 prospect in the class and showed why over the weekend, really making an impression on Pope and the staff. Demarcus Henry, a top 15 wing, also left a positive mark and earned an offer. As for the others in the class, Kentucky also extended offers to big men Darius Washington, a top 20 prospect, Caleb Ourigou, a top 80 recruit, and Darius Wabbington, a top 25 recruit.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kentucky had disastrous recruiting efforts in the 2026 class after landing none out of the 16 top-30 recruits they hosted on campus, even missing out on multiple top guys that they led on at one point or another. That needs to change obviously and it's too early to tell on the future outlook right now, but the staff looks to be casting a wide net again, making sure they get their priorities figured out early.

It looks like we're getting a good idea of who those players are, but that will only become clearer over the next few months.

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