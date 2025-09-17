Kentucky fans shouldn't be concerned with this teams three-point shooting
As all members of Big Blue Nation know, three-point shooting is a very important part of Mark Pope's system at Kentucky. Last season, Coach Pope wanted to shoot over 30 three-point shots per game, but the Wildcats finished well short of this mark.
Coach Pope has made it clear that once again, the goal is for this team to shoot the ball over 30 times per game from deep, and he will do everything in his power to make sure this becomes a reality.
For some reason, Kentucky fans seem to be concerned about the three-point shooting of this basketball team, and it doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Last season, Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Ansley Almonor were all elite shooters. Others like Andrew Carr, Otega Oweh, and Lamont Butler all shot fine percentages, but they were not knock-down shooters.
This season, the Wildcats have added some elite shooters to the roster, but some of these players are unproven. Jasper Johnson and Kam Williams are both going to be elite shooters for this basketball team.
Johnson is a true freshman, and Williams came over to Kentucky after one season at Tulane. These two both have a lot to prove, but they could be some of the best shooters in the SEC.
The narrative around Jaland Lowe as a shooter makes sense. He didn't shoot a very high percentage last season at Pitt, but this is because he was in a system where he was jacking up some ugly looks. In Pope's system, he is going to shoot the ball much better.
Trent Noah could be the best natural shooter on the team, and he really heated up toward the end of the season a year ago. The same can be said for Collin Chandler. Noah and Chandler are going to both shoot near 40% from deep this year.
Coach Pope talked to the Field of 68 yesterday and talked about how, in practice, some players have been shooting the ball at a high level, and he feels this team will be elite shooting the ball. One of the players who has been shooting it well, according to Pope, is the Croatian power forward Andrija Jelavic.
It is understandable that there are some questions around the shooting of this basketball team, but fans can rest assured that Coach Pope is going to have a team that shoots the ball at a high percentage. The Wildcats will once again be one of the best shooting teams in college hoops.