Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate is set to enter the transfer portal

Add another Wildcat to the list of departures for Mark Pope's Kentucky squad. On Monday, it was announced that forward Mo Dioubate would be entering the transfer portal once it opens on Tuesday beginning at midnight. The veteran forward spent one season in Lexington following two in Tuscaloosa, playing for Nate Oats and Alabama.

Now, after one lone season playing under Pope, Dioubate is out. That shouldn't necesarily surprise Kentucky fans, given his difference in role from the first half of the year to the back-half. Dioubate was a starter for the Wildcats to begin the season, but Pope and the staff felt he would fit better coming off of the bench. He did improve in that new role, coming in and providing much-needed energy, especially on the boards as he came in and made big plays numerous times. But, it's ultimately time to go a different direction for both parties.

This past season, Dioubate averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, including 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the defensive end. The 6-7 forward was indeed a valuable spark plug off the bench, as when it looked like production was thin from Kentucky's bench, Dioubate was the most consistent with his production game in and game out. His best game as a Wildcat was a 19-point game against Texas A&M near the beginning of March during Ramadan, where he also grabbed 17 rebounds and an assist. Dioubate had 11 double-figure games, including two 20-point games as well this season as a Wildcat.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dioubate really was a valuable contributor off the bench for Kentucky. Here is what Pope had to say after their win over Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament, which ultimately ended up being their final win of the year: "In a lot of ways, he has been the defensive emotional heart and soul of our group. When he’s great, we are great almost without fail. He bears a big burden on our team. Lucky he is with us."

When there was a time early in the season that fans questioned the team's fight, Dioubate's hustle was never in question. He came up with a number of big-time rebounds against Tennessee most-notably, but also provided a couple of scoring outbursts as well as some key plays in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, he'll be looking for a bigger role in his senior year as Kentucky looks to go a different direction as well in terms of fit at the four spot.