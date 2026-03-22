Kentucky gets demolished by Iowa State in the Round of 32 and it's time for some big changes

The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season is officially over as Mark Pope and the Wildcats were blown out by the Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 32. The Wildcats got out to a double-digit lead in this ball game, but even without star big man Joshua Jefferson, the Cyclones were too much for the Wildcats, winning this game 82-63.

Now that this season is over, the Wildcats will be looking to get the roster together for next season, and Coach Pope has a lot of work to do. A good chunk of the fan base wants Coach Pope gone, but the reality is it won’t be happening.

Obviously, Coach Pope did some things coaching-wise that left fans scratching their heads, but he will be in Lexington next season, so it is time to start looking at how he can get this roster together. The Wildcats don’t have any players committed in the 2026 class so it is still to be seen where Pope will get new players.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are still in the running for the #1 player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, but nobody seems to have any idea what direction this recruitment is going in. If Kentucky is able to land Stokes, it would be massive for the Wildcats, but no one really knows what he will do.

Coach Pope will have a lot to do in the transfer portal, putting together next season's roster. There are a bunch of players who could come back to Kentucky next season, but if Pope is going to get things better in Lexington, he will need to make some roster adjustments.

Tough conversations are a part of the game nowadays, and if Coach Pope is going to have a good tenure in Lexington, then next season is make-or-break. He might have to push some folks out the door to improve the outlook for next season, but it might be the only way to win.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Everyone in Lexington wants to see Coach Pope succeed, but a good chunk of this fan base has lost confidence that it will become a reality. This next season is going to define what the Pope's tenure in Lexington looks like, and one should assume that this offseason will look like that.

This was the final game in a Kentucky uniform for Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen. While this season didn’t go as planned, they were both great for this team. Oweh’s tenure in Lexington won’t be remembered with a Final Four or National Championship, but he is an all-time Kentucky great.