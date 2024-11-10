Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa had a strong message for Duke
After Kentucky advanced to 2-0 on the season with a 100-72 win over Bucknell, all eyes shifted to the big matchup coming up on Tuesday between the Wildcats and Duke in the Champions Classic. Kerr Kriisa knows just how big the matchup is.
Kriisa had a strong message for Duke after Kentucky's game on Saturday, even taking a subtle shot at Cooper Flagg, Duke's star forward and projected No. 1 draft pick.
"It's gonna be exciting. Probably more exciting for fans. Fans like the Duke-Kentucky matchup, but for us, it's another game. Obviously the whole world is talking about Cooper Flagg. So, excited to play against the number one draft pick. So congrats to him already. Excited."- Kriisa on matchup with Duke.
Kriisa is looking to set the pace for this Kentucky team, and he did just that on Saturday against Bucknell. So much so, he wants to strive to be one of the best pace guys in the country, those that push it up the floor at a very fast pace.
"That's something I really take pride to do. The system we play, you've got to have good pace and thrust. That's like maybe when I say I don't play for stats, I want to be the guy on the pace that pushes it. We don't have guys that play over 30 minutes, so always fresh legs. You've got to go in for five or six minutes, give it all you got, and then you've got to go back to the bench. I'm happy I've been able to do that so far."- Kriisa on pushing the pace.
He did just that, and it seems to be a good recipe for finding open teammates. He dished the ball all night. Kriisa had 6 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds, and a block. He'll look to keep bringing that floor general mindset all season.