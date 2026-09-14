Kentucky has made the top 10 for a top five 2027 prospect

Recruiting is really heating up with the 2027 class as prospects start to cut their list of schools down and start taking visits. On Monday, Kentucky made the list cut for a top five prospect in the class. According to On3's Joe Tipton, top five forward AJ Williams has included Kentucky in his top 10 schools.

Others included in Williams' top 10 are BYU, Duke, Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Illinois and Georgia Tech. As far as visits go, the 6-7 forward has only taken unofficial ones to Duke, Georgia Tech and Auburn. Williams tells Tipton that he is currently in the process of setting up a handful of official visits in the near future. Just a few weeks ago, Kentucky pulled the trigger on an offer to Williams. There was buzz for a decision to come soon from the forward, with BYU seen as the current frontrunner, but we shouldn't expect one too quick given he still plans to take some visits.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was previously a part of the 2028 class as the top prospect and now before deciding to make the jump to 2027. Now, he's starting to gear into decision mode and Kentucky is a new one to officially get involved. It's worth wondering if Kentucky can make up ground or if they will even get a visit, but it ultimately depends on how soon Williams actually wants to make a decision. There has been a lot of buzz of a decision coming within the coming weeks, but he'll have to make some quick visits to do so.

Here's how Rivals' Jamie Shaw describes the top five wing's game: "AJ Williams brings a mature approach to the game. Positional size, listed at 6-foot-7, he has quality length and explosive athletic pop. He is the top-ranked player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and he is a shot-maker. Someone who is comfortable being at the top of a scouting report, and still getting to his spots at multiple levels and finishing plays. He is not a super-dynamic or super-flashy player, but instead, he is steady, plays with a purpose, and rebounds in his area. Williams was second on last summer’s U16 USA Basketball team in minutes and third in scoring. There is a lot of depth at his position, but it would also not surprise to see the team provide some different lineups that get their five best players, regardless of position, on the floor at the same time."

AJ Williams today for team USA in the won over Japan in the FIBA U17 World Cup



25 points

7 boards

2 assists

2 steals

7-10 FG

5-6 3P

6-6 FT



15 minutes



Ridiculous display by the #1 player in the class of ‘28, showing why he’s ranked as high as he is. Elite performance today pic.twitter.com/yXikKMErGn — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 28, 2026

Can Kentucky swoop in during the final stages and get a top five forward in Williams, or does a long-standing relationship win out? We should find out in the coming weeks once the five-star prospect takes some visits.

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