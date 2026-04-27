Kentucky has made the top five for the #2 player in the 2027 class

Mark Pope has already started to recruit the class of 2027, and one of the players he is looking at is five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. The seven-foot center is ranked as the #2 player in the 2027 class, and Pope is trying to land the elite big man. Ekezie Jr. just cut the list of schools that he is considering down to five, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Those five schools are Kentucky, Maryland, Arkansas, BYU, and Louisville.

Kentucky has been in to visit with Ekezie Jr. multiple times, but the most recent came on April 1st when Pope visited his home with some other members of the Kentucky staff. His father, Obinna Ekezie, played at Maryland before being drafted in the NBA, so this is definitely a school to monitor for the elite center.

The #1 Ranked Center in the Class of 2027, Obinna Ekezie Jr. just led Southeastern Prep to a win against in-state rival IMG 🔥



Obinna Ekezie - 18 pts. 4 reb. @ObinnaEkezieJr @sepahoops @JohnWallHoliday pic.twitter.com/pSsNfVuqiY — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) December 30, 2025

There is also a world where Ekezie Jr. could reclass, and this would also be really helpful for the Wildcats. With Brandon Garrison and Jayden Quaintance gone, the Wildcats need a center to come in and play behind Malachi Moreno, and Okezie Jr. could be the perfect fit.

Whether Okezie Jr. would be coming in as a member of this year's team or in the 2027 class, if Kentucky could land him, he would be an elite addition. Watching the film on Okezie Jr., it is clear that he will be a star in the NBA one day.

The part of Ekezie Jr’s game that stood out to me was how athletic he is. The athleticism helps him get to dunking spots, execute the pick and roll at a high level, and play really sound defense. Ekezie Jr. is also capable of popping out and making a three, which is something Pope loves for his centers to be able to do.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Some are skeptical of Pope’s ability to recruit elite high school players, but he has gotten Kentucky in a good spot with this elite five-star. We will likely get some clarity on what class Ekezie Jr. will be a part of soon, but Pope needs to keep his foot on the gas in this recruitment.

Last season, center was an issue for the Wildcats as they were lacking physicality. While I expect Moreno to work on this in the offseason, adding a player like Ekezie Jr. in the future would be good for the Wildcats. This is something for Big Blue Nation to monitor over the next few weeks.