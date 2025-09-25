Kentucky has one of the eight "Unicorns" in college basketball
Kentucky has the deepest roster in college basketball, and an easy way to prove this to be a fact is thanks to their 14th man being one of college basketball's eight unicorns.
Unicorns are players who are seven-foot or taller, shoot 32% or better from three, and 35% or better from three-point volume. The Kentucky Wildcat, who falls under this unicorn title, is the Miami of Ohio transfer Reece Potter.
Last season for the RedHawks, Potter shot 36.7% from three on two attempts per game from deep. Potter is a Lexington native who attended Lexington Catholic High School and is now home to play for the Wildcats.
Most don't anticipate Potter having a big season for the Wildcats this year, but early in the season, while the team is still awaiting the return of Jayden Quaintance, he could see some time.
Obviously, Potter didn't put up massive numbers at Miami of Ohio, but he proved he can be a role player on a college basketball team. He is a seven-footer who truly can shoot the ball at a high clip, which means he is a lab-made perfect fit for the Pope system.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Potter when he joined the team months ago: “Reece Potter is a Lexington Catholic legend. He is a lengthy big who has a unique combination of mobility and skill. Reece can really pass, shoot, and protect the rim, and fits into what we do exceptionally well. Most importantly, he truly understands what it means to wear the Kentucky jersey.”
This quote from Coach Pope shows that he feels Potter is going to be a really good fit in Lexington and could carve out a role. At the end of the day, Coach Pope is going to play the players that will help his team win games, and if Potter outplays Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison, he could earn some minutes.
Potter is also going into his junior season, so he does have some eligibility left and could be a serious role player on the 2026-27 team. It is truly crazy to fathom the fact that Potter is the 13th or 14th player on this roster, and he would carve out a serious role at some other schools.
This stat about Potter is truly a testament to what Coach Pope did this offseason, putting together the deepest roster in all of college basketball for the 2025-26 season.