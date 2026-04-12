Kentucky is expected to be a top contender for this transfer big man

Kentucky's top backcourt targets are pretty much solidified at this point, as the staff has a long list of targets at those positions. Not to mention, a few top targets emerging at the forward position in the frontcourt. The Wildcats' list of targets are thin at the big man positions, but especially at center. That has changed now, though, as Kentucky has

The staff has reached out to UConn transfer 7-1 big man Eric Reibe, who entered the transfer portal this weekend. According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Kentucky is expected to be heavily involved with the big man, according to Shaw. Also according to Shaw, other schools such as BYU and Indiana are expected to be among those involved early, as many more are sure to get in this one to try and land a former four-star prospect out of high school. Last season as a freshman, Reibe averaged just 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.

Reibe, who was ranked 28th overall out of high school as a four-star prospect, has plenty of potential, but with Malachi Moreno's likelihood to be the starting center for Kentucky, one would expect the transfer to come off the bench for the Wildcats if they do land his services, but you may also say he and Moreno could even nearly split the minutes at the five. Is Reece Potter ready to take a step up after redshirting this past season and get minutes at the five? Who knows, but Kentucky is listed as early suitors to get involved with a former four-star.

You do have to wonder if Reibe would be willing to come off the bench with Moreno expected to continue getting the starting role, but Kentucky would be a much better fit for Reibe rather than UConn, especially given how Pope uses big men in his system. Reibe is an excellent floor-spacing big, who would thrive as a consistent contributor in Lexington.

To get more on how Reibe could fit at Kentucky, here is a scouting report on the 7-footer from 247 Sports: "Reibe is one of the most skilled big men in the national class. A nearly seven-foot-southpaw with a naturally sturdy build, he can dribble, pass, and shoot. He’s already a major floor-spacing threat with easy range to the arc that allows him to pull opposing big men away from the rim as a stretch-five. He’s a good passer who can make reads, hit cutters from various spots on the floor, and play out of dribble-hand-off action. Reibe also has a very advanced understanding and feel for screening. He’ll set brush screens when it’s appropriate and is a tough cover because he can roll into space and make decisions in the lane or pop behind the arc."

Reibe becomes Kentucky's top five-man target in the transfer portal.