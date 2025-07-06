Kentucky is no longer the leader for a 2026 top 5 guard as a decision looms
Things are shifting as we head into decision time for a pivotal top 5 recruit in the 2026 class. As Kentucky still awaits that first commitment of 2026, one SEC program looks to have gained the lead very quietly with one of Kentucky's most prioritized targets.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Kentucky is no longer seen as the frontrunner for 2026 top 5 guard Jason Crowe Jr. as we head into his decision, which is set for July 18. Mark Pope and his staff positioned themselves in the lead, which had been the case for a couple of months before one SEC school has slowly crept into that spot. According to Tipton, Missouri has now positioned themselves into the driver's seat for Crowe Jr. as his recruitment winds down.
This is a surprising late-recruitment twist for Kentucky, as Crowe Jr's father has had a longtime relationship with Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart, who the five-star guard sees 'like an uncle,' which he had said in a previous interview with KSR's Jack Pilgrim back in May. That connection had put Kentucky as the team to beat, but things are changing quickly with just less than two weeks until a decision is made. According to Tipton, the Tigers have 'discreetly' made their way into Crowe Jr.'s recruitment and now are in the lead. In recruiting, things can change quickly, as we just saw with Missouri taking the lead. As for other schools in contention, despite not having a specific list of schools he is choosing from, Texas and USC also have some momentum down the stretch, likely positioned behind Missouri and Kentucky.
Can Pope and his staff make a late push to retake that top spot? We will find out as the 6-3 guard's recruitment is sure to take some more turns over the next 12 days.