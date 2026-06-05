Kentucky's matchup in the SEC/ACC Challenge has been revealed

Kentucky basketball's 2025-26 schedule is coming along nicely in the non-conference with a number of marquee games on the way. A new matchup has been announced for next season as the Wildcats will head to Charlottesville to take on Virginia as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2. It will mark the first time the two teams have met since the 2002-03 season.

Under Mark Pope, the SEC/ACC Challenge has not been very good to Kentucky., In his first year in Lexington, the Wildcats fell to Clemson on the road 70-66, before then losing to North Carolina at home in Rupp Arena this past season 67-64 after a late-game collapse. Now, the Wildcats are looking to get on the right track in the event that is going on its fourth year. They hold a 1-2 record in the events four-year history.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope claps during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky matching up with Virginia has been rare to see based on history. Not only is it the first game between the two in over 20 years, but they've only met nine times in total. The Wildcats hold a 6-3 advantage in the series history and looking to add to the win tally next season. This will be the first time Kentucky has played the Cavaliers in Charlottesville since the 1966-67 season. Last season, Virginia had a 30-6 season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Ryan Odom. The Cavaliers also reached the ACC Championship game last season as well.

Jan 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom (center) looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, that you know a little bit about Kentucky's history with Virginia who joins next season non-conference schedule, let's look at how things are continuing to come along with the schedule next season. In addition to the SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, Kentucky will also face Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in New York City, and of course Louisville, which will be played in Rupp Arena. It's certainly coming along nicely and so has the Kentucky roster, which just got an absolutely massive and much-needed addition this week in Milan Momcilovic, who has put the Wildcats well within the top 25 in many projections.

Mark Pope has put together a roster capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run and the schedule seems to reflect that.

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