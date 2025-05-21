Kentucky officially has its first ever NBA MVP
A former Wildcat has cemented his impressive season by winning the NBA's most prestigious awards, the MVP Award. On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA MVP for this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is now the first ever Kentucky Wildcat to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award. Not only that, but he is also the second Canadian to ever the win the award, the other being Steve Nash.
That is a testament to just how good the former Wildcat was this season, given how many Kentucky stars are in the league today. After going runner-up in the MVP voting last season, the former Wildcat was on a mission this season. The 6-6 guard led the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 32.7 points per game in the regular season, adding 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. His performances throughout the season pushed him to being the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP this season, with 13 40-point games on the season. The former Wildcat hasn't taken much of a dip in the playoffs either, as he has had 8 games with 30-plus points in the postseason, all out of 12 games total played for he and the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Charania, Gilgeous-Alexnader is the second MVP in NBA history to average at least 30 points on 50 percent shooting, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals and a block per game since Michael Jordan.
Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive season helped lead the Thunder to a league-best 68-win regular season, now finding themselves in the Western Conference Finals. He and the Thunder are coming off of a statement win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, where Gilgeous-Alexander had a 31-point performance, with 20 of those coming in the second half. That marks his fourth-straight 30-point game. Despite Kentucky having 29 former players currently in the NBA, a record-breaking seven NBA All-Stars in 2024, Kentucky never produced an NBA MVP, that was until Gilgeous-Alexander this season.
A former Wildcat made history on Wednesday as the program's first NBA MVP, and now he has the chance to add to his prestigious hardware with an NBA title with the Oklahoma City Thunder.