One thing that is clear when watching Mark Pope's Kentucky team is that they still have a long way to go if this is going to be a good season. There is a lot of talent on this team, but it isn't clicking right now at the level that Pope is looking for. If the Wildcats can start to click, this team could be good, but it will be about finding the right lineup.

EvanMiya.com is one of the top analytics websites for college basketball. This website believes the best five for Pope and the Wildcats includes Mason Williams, Zoom Diallo, Kam Williams, Milan Momciloivc, and Malachi Moreno. Knowing Kam is just getting back from injury, this lineup has only played eight possessions together, but the belief is that this lineup will be one of the best for the Wildcats this season.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a surprise, knowing how well Zoom and Mason have played in the backcourt this season. Kam is a player who will be one of the best defenders the Wildcats have to offer once he is back at 100%, and he is a sharpshooter. I'm not a big fan of having Momcilovic at the four, but this team isn't going to be elite on defense anyway, so Coach Pope might as well get his best offensive lineup out there.

I think that having both Kam and Momcilovic out there will make it a lot easier for the guards Diallo and Mason to find one of those two open for a three in transition. Also, in this lineup, Moreno would be able to play with his back to the basket more, which is something he has done well so far this season.

Nov 16, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts during the first half against the Grambling Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kam isn't getting better, I could also see this same lineup working with Braydon Hawthorne, who has looked really good so far this season. Both Hawthorne and Kam are players who have a ton of upside at the wing position for Pope's team.

Coach Pope has a lot to figure out with his lineups, and with the injuries, it has been hard to see what he wants to run. This team is getting close to 100%, and once that happens, Coach Pope will be able to do his best to find the lineups that make the most sense for the Wildcats for the rest of the season.

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