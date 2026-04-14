Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance made an announcement on his future plans

Mark Pope took a big risk last offseason in the transfer portal as he brought in Arizona State center Jayden Quaintance. The star freshman was dominant during his time at ASU, but late into the year, he suffered an ACL tear. Quaintance went on to hit the transfer portal and picked Kentucky.

Fans were hoping that Quaintance would have been able to get back on the floor for the entire season for the Wildcats, but he only played in a few games. When Quaintance made his season debut in the game against St. John’s, he had a massive game, and fans were very excited for the rest of the season.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After only a few games, Quaintance had to sit out with some knee swelling and was never able to get back on the floor for Pope and the Wildcats. When the season ended, fans all assumed Quaintance would be heading to the NBA, but then his draft stock started to fall. Some felt perhaps there was an outside chance that Quaintance could come back for another year, but that will not be the case.

Quaintance just announced via social media that he will be heading to the NBA Draft, looking to get his professional career started. While things did not work out for Quaintance at Kentucky, he is a very good basketball player, and he could be an All-Star type of player in the NBA.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Quaintance is probably the best defensive prospect in this draft, as he is a freak athlete. As his offensive game continues to develop over the years, Quaintance will be a star in the league. It is going to be really interesting to see where he goes in the draft. Heading into the season, Quaintance was projected to be a top five pick in the draft, but the combination of his swelling and how elite this freshman class was dropped his stock.

In most mock drafts now, Quaintance is going outside of the top 15. If he does well at the combine to show teams that his knee is back at 100%, this could help his draft stock. Quaintance will be one of the most interesting names in the draft, as a team getting him 15th or later could be getting the steal of the draft. I have a feeling that Quaintance is going to have a really good career at the next level, as he has all of the talent in the world.