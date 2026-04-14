Three depth pieces Kentucky's Mark Pope is looking at in the transfer portal

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have not landed any players in the transfer portal yet, but the staff is making some moves on superstars like Rob Wright III and Donnie Freeman. While the goal is to spend a bunch of NIL money on the superstars of this team, Pope is still going to have to get some depth pieces.

Let’s take a look at three depth pieces Pope is looking at in the transfer portal.

Three depth pieces Mark Pope is looking at in the transfer portal

Eric Reibe, 7’1 C, UConn

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) blocks a shot from Xavier Musketeers guard Roddie Anderson III (0) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Eric Reibe is a 7’1 center who Mark Pope recruited out of high school, but he ended up playing at UConn. This year for the Huskies, he averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game. Reibe was playing behind one of the best centers in college basketball, so he didn’t see a ton of run, but he is chock-full of potential. Pope needs to make a run at Reibe, as he would be the perfect center to back up Malachi Moreno this year. Reibe could be a breakout star in Lexington if Pope were to make a push and land him.

Isaac Celiscar, 6’6 W/F, Yale

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Isaac Celiscar (8) boxes out Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This year in the Ivy League, 6’6 wing Isaac Celiscar had a massive season, averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 57.3% from the field and a very impressive 40.7% from three on 1.9 attempts per game. Celiscar could come in and play that Ansley Almonor role for the Wildcats, where he can come in and play his role at a high level. The staff is working to get Celiscar in Lexington for a visit, and he could be a perfect depth piece for Pope and the Wildcats.

Jalen Cox, 6’3 PG, Colgate

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket while Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) defends during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jalen Cox is the player Pope and the staff want to come in and be the backup point guard behind Wright III. Last season at Colgate, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 52.1% from the field and 36.5% from three. On top of being an elite offensive player, Cox is also a really good defender who has earned All-Conference recognition on that end of the floor. He would be the absolute perfect player to come off the bench to relieve the Wildcats' starting point guard. Cox will be in town for a visit on Wednesday.