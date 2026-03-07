Kentucky seniors talk about the emotions of playing on Senior Day

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for Senior Day on Saturday for the last game of the regular season against the Florida Gators. Opponent aside, it will be an emotional day as Kentucky will honor four seniors, two of which have been important parts of this team, one that has been around since 2022-23 and another that grew up as a lifelong Kentucky fan, getting to live out that ultimate 'pinch me' dream.

All the emotions will be flowing inside Rupp for the seniors. On Thursday, head coach Mark Pope was asked about what goes through a player's head on such a special day and as a former player at Kentucky, he knows exactly what it's like.

"It's a special time. It's the last time you get to play in Rupp," Pope said of the emotions of Senior Day at Kentucky. "And that's something. There's no arena like it, there's no fan base like it, and so as the last time, it's startling. I think it comes so much faster than you could ever anticipate. So, we like to soak it in. And we'd like to play great. We'd like to play great for us, for our team, for our season and for our seniors."

Each of the four seniors shared what their experiences at Kentucky meant to them ahead of a very emotional day.

Zach Tow (walk-on)

Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Zach Tow (20) drives to the basket against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles guard Hagan Preston (12) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Let's start with the player who is living out his lifelong dream. Zach Tow, a native of Madisonville, KY, grew up a huge Kentucky fan. Tow has such a unique story in how he got to put on that sacred Kentucky jersey. It all started before last season, where Pope held tryouts for students for the last walk-on spot. Tow made it, beating out over 60 competitors and earned his spot on the team. Here is what he had to say:

"To be able to put on a Kentucky jersey was everything to me, since I was little," Tow said. "I was out in the driveway running around saying, 'Three, two, one, John Wall hits the game-winner!' Just to be able to put that on, the jersey that they had on and to be a part of this program and Kentucky, it's really like one of the more special things I've been able to do and it forever will be. ...If you have a dream, never stop chasing it, because one day it just might come true."

Walker Horn (walk-on)

Nov 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Walker Horn (11) smiles as he walks off the court after the game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Horn is the veteran of the group. He has been around since 2022-23, so he has plenty of experiences to share as he was a part of the transition from John Calipari to Mark Pope. Here is what Horn had to say about his time repping the blue and white:

"It's Kentucky basketball. It doesn't get any bigger than that," Horn said. "I think being a part of it has helped shape me outside of basketball, just teaching you how to work hard, how to give up things for others. When you're a part of the team, there's sacrifices that everyone has to make. I think just learning to be a part of something bigger than yourself and working towards something as a group has been super beneficial that I will take with me in everything that I do. ..."To be able to put on that jersey and wear Kentucky was honestly one of the great honors of my life."

Denzel Aberdeen

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) runs onto the court before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The transfer from Florida has had his fair share of struggles in his lone season at Kentucky, but his transformation since early in the season should not go unnoticed. Aberdeen was thrown into the lead point guard role and has made significant strides as one of the most important players on the team. Here is what he had to say about his time wearing that Kentucky jersey this season:

"It has been nothing but amazing here ever since I stepped foot on campus," Aberdeen said. "Just playing for BBN, my coaches, my teammates, it meant a lot throughout this year and it's been nothing but amazing. If I could, I would do it all over again. I've grown a lot as a man and a Kentucky basketball player. I try to be a leader as much as I can and coach Pope, he just taught me a lot on how to be that on and off the court. ...Every home game I've been a part of, the atmosphere is unreal and it's nothing like any other. ...I'll never take that for granted."

Otega Oweh

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Then, there's Mr. Consistent, Otega Oweh, who puts up double-figures basically every night out, even having a 26-game streak last season on his way to All-SEC honors and has accomplished so much in two seasons at Kentucky. No one thought Oweh would end up where he is as a player, but he has cemented himself as one of the best transfers of all time in Lexington. He is a player that can takeover at any moment in a game and he has shown that ability plenty of times. Here is what Oweh had to say about his time at Kentucky.

"To be a part of Kentucky basketball, it means the world to me," Oweh said. "It's been a dream come true these past two years just being able to put the jersey on and go out there and compete for the fans. On top of that, it's a lineage of great players and to be able to wear that same jersey that they wore, it's a blessing. I'm just glad and grateful every single night that I got to go out there and play."

It's going to be an emotional day in Rupp Arena for these guys, but they're going to try and put that aside when the game starts and end the season with an absolute bang and upset over No. 5 Florida.