Kentucky 'spiraled out of control' in loss to Texas A&M

The Kentucky Wildcats once again found themselves playing a desperate team who was coming in looking to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. They played two other teams recently who came into the game needing a win, Auburn and Georgia. Both ended in a loss and Tuesday night was no different.

Kentucky started off hot, leading 30-18 with 8:05 left in the first half, but things quickly took a wild turn as Texas A&M went on a 27-3 run to close out the half and go up by 12. The big run didn't stop there, as the Aggies then stretched it to a 46-14 one through the first few minutes of the second half. Like a number of times this season, Kentucky was forced to play catch-up. They cut it to seven with under a minute left after a late-game drought by Texas A&M's offense that followed up a very hot shooting stretch were they led as much as 21, but it was just too much to overcome.

What went wrong in Kentucky's epic collapse? Mark Pope says his team 'spiraled out of control' in response to all of the chaos Texas A&M's defense throws at you, combined with defensive miscues on simple fundamentals. Here is what Pope had to say on his team's struggles:

"We had a great focus and intensity for the first twelve minutes and we just lost our focus," Pope said following Kentucky's 96-85 loss to Texas A&M. "We stopped fighting to win catches, started getting really careless, got sped up, which is what they do and we just didn't respond well. It just spiraled a little bit out of control for us."

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives against Texas A&M Aggies guard Zach Clemence (7) during the first half at Reed Arena.

The Wildcats finished the game with 13 turnovers in which Texas A&M was able to get 18 points off, as well as 17-28 on free throws and letting the Aggies get hot from three with rarely any urgency to close out on those shooters. Pope knows his team has been bit by self-inflicted wounds throughout the season and has been a common theme in losses. He wants his team to have a possession-by-possession mindset.

"We don't have a massive margin for error. It's gotta be every single possession," Pope said. "If we can learn that and grab onto it, we have a chance to be really special. It's gotta be every single night. We gotta figure it out and we can't. We have the guys to do it. We can. We just didn't tonight."

There have been plenty of common themes with what has been a very inconsistent season for Kentucky. From turnovers, to digging deficits and having to come back, this season has had no shortage of twists and turns. With March here, Kentucky needs to clean these issues up and fast.