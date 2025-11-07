Louisville F Kasean Pryor has a loud message for Kentucky ahead of their Tuesday matchup
Some college basketball fans might have forgotten, but there was a time when the Kentucky vs. Louisville game was one of the best in the nation year in and year out. Louisville fell upon some hard times after Rick Pitino was gone, but now Pat Kelsey has the Cardinals back.
Mark Pope vs. Kelsey has quickly turned into one of the better games in college hoops, and that will be the case this season. There is a chance that both teams are ranked in the top ten for this basketball game that is set to take place in the KFC Yum Center.
It is also clear that the Louisville team and fans really want to win this basketball game. After Louisville blew out Jackson State on Thursday night, forward Kasean Pryor left his press conference with this message: "We'll see you guys on Tuesday after a win. F**k them."
Whichever team you root for, this is great to see. During the Kenny Payne era, the Cardinals were so bad that there was absolutely no juice behind this basketball game. It is clear that these two teams do not like each other very much.
It will be interesting to see what the Kentucky players have to say about this matchup once their game this evening against Valparaiso comes to an end.
When it comes to the X's and O's of this game, the Wildcats and Cardinals are both very good teams, and this game could go any direction. Kelsey has a team full of sharpshooters, but the belief is that Kentucky has an advantage in the frontcourt.
Shooting has been a struggle for the Wildcats to this point, so the hope is that in their game later this evening against Valparaiso, the Wildcats will shoot the ball better.
Jaland Lowe is set to make his season debut this evening, and this should help the offense get going for Pope's Wildcats.
Hopefully, Lowe being in the lineup this evening is going to help the Wildcats be able to get some better looks from deep, and if these fall, it will hopefully carry over to the Louisville game.
Coach Pope and Coach Kelsey have these two programs in very good spots right now, and both of these fan bases feel confident heading into this basketball game. This game on Tuesday should have Kentucky vs. Louisville back to being one of the best annual rivalries in college basketball.