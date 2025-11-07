Louisville fans chanted "Beat UK!" ahead of Tuesday's rivalry matchup with Kentucky
Kentucky is getting set to face the Valparaiso Beacons on Friday night inside Rupp Arena, but their next opponent has shifted their full attention on them. Louisville just wrapped up their blowout 104-70 win over Jackson State, and now, are already starting to take shots at the Wildcats. After the game, one of their players, Kasean Pryor, who made his debut for the Cardinals on Thursday, took a shot at Kentucky in the postgame press conference, but the fans also had something to say during the game.
As the clock winded down in Louisville's blowout win in the Yum! Center, Cardinal fans began chanting "Beat UK! Beat UK! Beat UK!" as the time ran out and all eyes shifted towards their big game against Kentucky on Tuesday. The players are hungry, but their fanbase is starving for a win over the Wildcats, as Louisville has beaten Kentucky just three times since John Calipari's first season at Kentucky in 2009-10.
When new coaches took over at both programs, Louisville fans were very confident once again last season, but Mark Pope was victorious in his first game as a coach in the rivalry. Heading into year two of the new eras, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey has the Cards ranked #11 in the country with an explosive offense, ranked top 3 on KenPom. Mark Pope has his Wildcats #9 in the country as they work towards #9, and his squad is a top 3 defense in the country right now, also according to KenPom. As Kentucky gets Jaland Lowe back in the rotation and acclimated with getting the offensive flow back, Friday will be important to see a good showing on that side of the ball before facing Louisville.
Anyway, it's like clockwork with Louisville fans, as every year when this game gets closer and closer, they become very desperate for a win, and based on history, things have not gone well for the Cardinals in this rivalry. Pat Kelsey has a really good squad this season at Louisville, but Mark Pope's is as good, if not better, and we'll see how Kentucky's offensive flow looks on Friday before facing Louisville, because that will be important in the fringe top-10 matchup on the road.
Louisville fans are eager to see their team take down the WIldcats, something that has been a rare feat for them to see over the years in the in-state rivalry. They're wasting no time talking smack with how little they've had to gloat about in this rivalry, but Kelsey's #11 ranked squad has them excited. Kentucky will be looking for yet another win in the rivalry column on Tuesday in the Yum! Center.