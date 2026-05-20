Malachi Moreno has a very tough decision on his hands

It's no secret that Kentucky absolutely needs Malachi Moreno back for another year. Not only does he instantly raise the floor of the frontcourt, but he also adds significant improvements to the team as a whole. After wrapping up the NBA Combine, Moreno went to workout for his agency with many NBA scouts in attendance. Now, it's time for him to start thinking about a decision.

First off, Moreno's stock has rose over the last few weeks with many mock drafts starting to include him in their first round projections. Yahoo Sports even has the 7-footer slotted in at the 23rd overall pick in their recent update, taking advantage of the draft being very old age-wise outside of the top few picks. Then, there's the other part of the decision, where Moreno can return to Kentucky and not only continue to boost his stock even more, but make money while helping Kentucky get far in the tournament and chase that ultimate goal of a national title.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As a decision looms for Moreno, The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman shared his thoughts on what is a tough decision coming up for the Kentucky native, one he believes is currently a split.

Here is what he had to say: "Malachi Moreno is a true 50/50 right now. Doesn't know what to do, and he'll probably take it right up to the deadline as they negotiate with (Mark) Pope on one hand and as they're trying to get as much info as they can from these NBA teams. This misnomer that you're getting these first round guarantees, they just don't exist that often anymore."

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) motions for the crowd to cheer during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Something that could be a good sign of hope for Kentucky fans is Moreno's tweet from Tuesday night, where he put out eyeball emoji's, which everyone in the state immediately picked up on. He can't put that out without expecting it to get BBN's hopes up, right? You would think so, otherwise it would be one wild troll move. Kentucky absolutely needs their star big man back next season. After the jump he made in year one, a level of production that nearly no one saw coming, he'll be due for a breakout season in year two in what's expected to be a much different offensive system.

A big year two could await Moreno, but a unique opprtunity to be a first round pick is in front of him. BBN will be on the edge of their seat over the next week as the draft withdrawal deadline is just days away on May 27.

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