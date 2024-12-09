Mark Pope compliments Jaxson Robinson's 'special' performance at point guard against Gonzaga
Kentucky basketball bounced back in a huge way on Saturday by defeating No. 7 Gonzaga in absolute thriller of a game in overtime 90-89. The Wildcats were down by as much as 18 points, but the second half tells the story of how they turned it around. Making adjustments in every area, but after Kerr Kriisa went out during the second half with an injury, it was Jaxson Robinson making the move to point guard.
The Wildcats were already down Lamont Butler, who was out due to an ankle injury, but Kerr Kriisa suffered an injury during the second half and didn't return. Jaxson Robinson filled in at point guard, and he played like it was his natural position. He did not disappoint at all. The star guard had 18 points on 7-15 shooting, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He really thrived at that position when he switched there. Mark Pope talked with media after Saturday's win, and complimented Robinson's performance at the 1 spot.
"I'm insanely blessed to get to coach Jax(son) (Robinson) for a third year. Watching players grow is like the best thing ever. It's just the best thing ever. It's the best thing about basketball. There was a game that I tease Jax about all the time. Last year, we were playing at Oklahoma, and we were in a really good part of the season, but we just kind of laid an egg that night. Jax was having to play a lot of point guard for us at the time, and after one bad play, he was in transition defense, running right by me, and he turned and yelled in transition, 'I'm never playing point guard again!' My guy a year later is a five assists, zero turnover, played the point for the last eight minutes of game under massive duress, and the full overtime. He's special, man. What Jax has done the last three or four games defensively is breathtaking, and toughness-wise is incredible. Hit an insanely difficult shot in the overtime period. He was really special."- Pope on Robinson's performance.
With Kerr Kriisa out for a number of weeks and Lamont Butler trying to work his way back from injury, Robinson will likley be filling that void. He did a great job of filling their absences, and that's a good sign for Kentucky with a big game against Louisville on Saturday after facing Colgate on Wednesday.