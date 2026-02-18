Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are in control of the West Coast Conference once again, boasting a 13-1 record with their only loss coming in an inexplicable loss to Portland.

They hit the road tonight to take on the San Francisco Dons, who are just 7-8 in conference play, and as you'd expect, Gonzaga is set as a heavy favorite. Let's take a look.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Gonzaga -14.5 (-115)

San Francisco +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Gonzaga -1700

San Francisco +890

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: The Sobrato Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Gonzaga Record: 25-2 (13-1 in WCC)

San Francisco Record: 15-13 (7-8 in WCC)

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

The UNDER is 7-2 in Gonzaga's last nine games

Gonzaga has won 10 straight games against San Francisco

Gonzaga is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games played on a Wednesday

San Francisco is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games

The OVER is 5-1 in San Francisco's alst six games

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Key Player to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster, G - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga's two big men, Graham Ike and Braden Huff, are the two best players on this Bulldogs team, but Tyon Grant-Foster may be the most important tonight. San Francisco is primarily a three-point shooting team, so if Gonzaga wants to win comfortably, it needs to find a way to defend the perimeter. That's where Grant-Foster comes in. He's averaging 1.1 blocks per game, so that level of defensive play will need to hold up tonight.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick

It's a brave call to make, but I'm going to take the points with San Francisco on its home court. I think San Francisco's style of play matches up well with Gonzaga. The Dons likely won't win, but they can do enough to cover this big spread.

Gonzaga allows teams to shoot 30.9% from beyond the arc. That mark has gotten worse lately, up to 36.4% over its last three games. Now, they take on a San Francisco team that's 47th in the country in 3-point shot rate, with 45.7% of their shots coming from beyond the arc.

Defensively, San Francisco can slow down Gonzaga's front court. They rank 95th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 49.7% from two-point range.

Let's also remember the last time these two teams played this season, Gonzaga escaped with a narrow 68-66 win. Now, with the Dons hosting the Bulldogs, we could be in for another close one.

Pick: San Francisco +14.5 (-105)

