Mark Pope ensures Kentucky fans that recruiting is going to work out great

Fans have different grievances with Coach Mark Pope right now when it comes to how his team played on the floor this season, but the big issue with this staff, according to Big Blue Nation, has been high school recruiting. The Wildcats have been in the running for some elite players in the 2026 class, yet in the month of March, they don’t have any commitments.

This has Kentucky fans concerned for next season, as elite freshmen were dominant this season, and fans want the Wildcats to have a lottery pick type of freshman on next year's roster. Coach Pope, on his radio show last night, was asked about recruiting, and his answer was very interesting.

Here is what Coach Pope had to say about recruiting: "We're really excited about where we are. Just hang in there, guys. I think recruiting is going to work out just great."

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope greets a referee before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Coach Pope obviously seems confident that something big is going to work out on the recruiting front if he is making a comment like this. When it comes to high school recruiting, the player who would make sense for this quote to be about is Tyran Stokes. He is the #1 recruit in the 2026 class and still has not found a home. Kansas is the other big player in this recruitment, and it does still seem like the Jayhawks have the lead.

If Bill Self were to retire, this would change and give the Wildcats a real shot to land the best player in the 2026 class. There are other teams aside from Kentucky and Kansas in this race, but Kentucky still does have a shot.

The other player Coach Pope could be alluding to is G-League guard Dink Pate. There has been a lot of buzz around Pate, and he has made it clear that if he does come back to college, Kentucky is the school he wants to be at. Some fans won’t like taking a G-League player, but the landscape of college basketball is changing, and fans need to understand that. Pate is a star in the making in college basketball, and he needs to be in the blue and white.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The other thing Coach Pope could be talking about is the transfer portal. Obviously, it is not open yet, but once the portal does open, the Kentucky coaching staff will have a lot of work to do. If Kentucky does well in the portal this offseason and retains the right players, the team could be really good next season.

Coach Pope knows that fans are concerned with recruiting, but he seems confident. If Coach Pope was able to prove that he is going to be able to recruit at a high level, it will increase Big Blue Nation's belief that he is going to succeed in Lexington.