Mark Pope explains how he is implementing the strategies of a legendary coach
A big part of Kentucky's style of basketball this season is the fast pace. But to get that fast pace, you also need to compliment it with ball movement. That is exactly what Mark Pope has instilled in his style with this Kentucky team, and it's why they are having so much success putting points on the board. The unselfishness of this team is unmatched, and they all are making the extra pass.
Mark Pope talked about one of the terminologies he has implemented into practices and now the players have learned it. It's called the "Pop" rule, which is something Kentucky assistant coach Mark Fox learned from legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich. Focused on decision-making, it forces players to react fast within a second. It's one of the reasons why Kentucky can move so quickly on offense.
"Pop rule is courtesy of the great Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches ever to walk on the face of the planet earth. He has a rule on his team where you have to execute on a decision within point-five seconds of the ball - of leather touching your hand. It's really, really important. Every time the ball stops in a player's hands, it allows the defense time to adjust, to get through their rotations. That was a concept that Pop(ovich) really made public, several, maybe decades ago. It's really inherent to what we do, and it's all about actively thinking ahead in the game. Theres sometimes where you'll see guys catch the ball, and then turn, and then try and make a decision. But we want guys that are actively considering what's going on ahead of the game and anticipating their next move all the time. It makes us way faster."- Pope on the "Pop" rule.
With how much of Pope's style is exciting for fans to watch, hearing about what goes into their success with ball movement has to make Kentucky fans even more happy after what they have shown so far this season.
Offense is one of the more exciting parts about Pope's system, and no one better to implement a technique from than an NBA legend like Gregg Popovich.