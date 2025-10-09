Mark Pope explains why Kentucky is going to be a better rebounding team this year
Last season, there were two glaring issues for this Kentucky basketball team. The first issue was defense, with the second being rebounding. Kentucky had an elite offense in year one of the Mark Pope era, but these two things held the team back and ultimately led to the Sweet 16 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.
All offseason long, Coach Pope has made it clear that Kentucky is focusing fully on these two aspects of the game. During his media day press conference, Coach Pope was asked about how he believes his team will be on the boards this season.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about his team's rebounding this season, "Yeah, our staff and our players have done an unbelievable job about making that 100. We have three 100s that we talked about, and so we chart every single wedge, effort, every single live possession of every single practice all summer long. We made great progress. I do think our mobility -- you know, one of the things that leads to offensive rebounding opportunities is pace, space, and mobility in terms of continuous cutting hard, because it's harder to block out moving targets, especially when they're moving and shots are a little bit unpredictable. I'm really pleased with where we are there. We're going to have to translate it into games, but I think the focus has been great, both by players and staff."
Pope teams are always known for their elite offense and quick pace, but at times, they are known to struggle on the defensive end of the floor. Coach Pope, all offseason long, during interviews, has talked about how a big focus for this team has been to be well-rounded all over the floor, and it looks like that will be the case.
The Wildcats have a lot of players who are elite rebounders. Names like Jayden Quaintance, Mo Dioubate, Trent Noah, and Otega Oweh come to mind when discussing who will be the solid rebounders on this basketball team.
Under Pope, Kentucky is always going to be one of the better defensive teams in college basketball, but if his team this season is excellent on defense and the boards, it is going to be scary.
The Wildcats made a Sweet 16 run a year ago simply thanks to offense, but now Pope has a roster that should be elite in every capacity of the game. This is why many believe Kentucky could be the best team in college hoops.