Mark Pope gives an update on Kerr Kriisa ahead of SEC play
Kentucky basketball is heading into the thick of things with SEC play beginning on Saturday against No. 6 Florida. The Wildcats will again be without backup guard Kerr Kriisa, who has been sidelined since their game against Gonzaga on Dec. 7. The incredible spark Kriisa provides on the court, he is now providing that off the court, too.
Mark Pope gave an update on Kriisa's comeback from his ankle surgery on Thursday when speaking to reporters, and he says it's going to take some time. But, his spirits are high on the bench cheering on his teammates, although Pope says his competitiveness has him eager to step back on the court.
"In my mind, he's a game-time decision for Saturday, but sometimes I live in little bit of a fantasy land. ...This a major deal, so it'll take some time. ...He loves competing so much, and I don't think his life feels right right now without being able to compete. His life just doesn't feel right. He's trying to find a way to lose himself in this team in other ways, and it's going to be an incredible growing experience for him. That's what we have to make it, is a opportunity for him to really grow and learn new ways to do things. He's around good people and he'll do it."- Pope on Kriisa's injury.
As Kriisa has been out for nearly a month now, it's no question just how much he wants to get back out on the floor and provide that spark in the game. His teammates know how well he can come in and impact the game, and Pope even called him a catalyst of the team. The team will certainly want to get him back as soon as possible with SEC play here.