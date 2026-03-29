Top three options for Mark Pope and Kentucky in the transfer portal
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This offseason is going to be very important for Mark Pope as he needs to put together an elite roster so that Kentucky can have an excellent 2026-27 season. Knowing the Wildcats have only one player committed in the 2026 class, a lot of the rebuilding of this roster will have to be done in the transfer portal.
The transfer portal isn’t open yet, as the first day for players to officially enter is April 7th, but players are already declaring they will enter the portal when it opens. Knowing the Wildcats are no longer playing, this means Pope can scout some of the players to decide who he will reach out to when the portal officially opens.
Let’s take a look at the top three players in the transfer portal that Coach Pope needs to reach out to.
Top three players in the portal that would be a good fit for Kentucky
Stefan Vaaks, G - Providence
One of the players who has announced his plans to enter the portal that Big Blue Nation really wants is Stefan Vaaks. The guard was a true freshman this season at Providence, and he is a sharpshooter. As a freshman, Vaaks averaged 15.8 points per game while also dishing 3.2 assists. He shot over eight three-pointers a game and was shooting 35% from deep. Vaaks will only get better, so Pope needs to do everything he can to land this 6’7 European guard.
Jackson Shelstad, PG - Oregon
Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad has spent three years playing for the Ducks, but he has announced that he will be hitting the transfer portal. A hand injury cut his season short, but in 12 games, he averaged 15.6 points per game to go with 4.9 assists. Shelstad’s hand injury shouldn’t be a concern for next season, and he is a proven scorer and passer. Some fans might not like Shelstad, but he is a proven power conference guard who could replace Jaland Lowe well.
DeSean Goode, PF - Robert Morris
DeSean Goode is a forward who averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year for Robert Morris. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 62.9% from the field and 57.1% from three. Goode can score from all over the floor, and he just has a knack for being efficient. He can pop out and make a three, which would help him fit into Pope’s system. He has two years of eligibility left, which would make him a good get for Pope. Goode will be a high-level star in college hoops next season, and I'm hoping it's at Kentucky.
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Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.Follow AndrewStefaniak