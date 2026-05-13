Why Kam Williams deserves more respect at the wing for Kentucky

The Kentucky basketball roster is just a few spots away from completion. Mark Pope and the staff have assembled a backcourt highly capable of making some noise and a frontcourt that constisting of potential at the four spot and hopefully, a returning Malachi Moreno ready to make a sophomore jump. But what about the wing spot?

Kentucky fans are wanting a star there and rightfully so, given that really is the only position with room on the roster for a star caliber player, but they should remember how good of a fit Kam Williams is. There is no need to overlook what kind of contributions Williams is poised to make in his junior season. The 6-8 wing was one of the very few bright spots on last season's team. You had a multitude of guys who did not fit Pope's normal system of offense, which in turn forced the head coach to change how he does things and adapt. But Williams was pefect for him all along.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Williams is known as a 3-and-D wing and last season, he was able to stretch the floor and showcase what he can do as a go-to shooter. He even played the four whenever it was needed and he really thrived there as a valuable perimeter threat. But, even though his numbers were inconsistent, those around him did not help him out, The offense was not a typical Mark Pope offense, which forced a guy like Williams to take limited shots. But when the offense was clicking with maximum ball movement and off-ball cutting, he was able to really show what he can do. His best game was a 26-point performance against Bellarmine, a game where Kentucky's offense was able to fully click, which was rare to see.

Nov 7, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope fives guard Kam Williams (3) as he returns to the bench during the first half against the Valparaiso Beacons at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Now, Mark Pope has assembled a roster that, at least on paper, fits his system excellent. He didn't do what he did last offseason and overcorrect his year one weaknesses and priortize defense and athleticism and in turn limiting the shooting abilities. Pope has creators in the backcourt paired with Williams on the wing, who is ready to capitalize off the spacing and those lethal drive-and-kick opportunites, which is when he's at his best.

A breakout year awaits for Kam Williams. Is All-SEC honors on the table for him? Pope seems confident in the wing position and the 6-8 forward is certainly capable of making some noise especially with how good he fits in.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.