Mark Pope isn't "ducking the smoke" when it comes to Kentucky's high expectations
Kentucky basketball is the best college basketball program of all time, and this is why, year in and year out, the expectations for each team are very high. Last season, in year one of Mark Pope as the head coach of the program, the expectations were a big lower than usual.
Despite expectations not being very high, Pope's team made it to the Sweet 16 with a banged-up roster, creating a ton of excitement for the future.
Now this season, Coach Pope has one of the best teams in all of college basketball, and the expectations are very high. Coach Pope was asked about his thoughts on coaching a team with high expectations, and Big Blue Nation will love to hear how he answered this question.
Coach Mark Pope shares his thoughts on Kentucky's high expectations
"The expectation here has nothing to do with me setting it. It's what it is at Kentucky. It's one of the things that sets us apart from every other program in the country. I happen to love it. I love every bit of it. I'm grateful to be here, where the expectation is that only one ending to the season makes it a satisfying season. I'm grateful to be in this environment. It comes with everything that you guys all know it comes with. That's where I want to be, and I'm grateful. That's where our guys want to be, and they feel it. It comes with all of the complications you can imagine, but as an athlete, those are the expectations you want to sign up for."
This should be a bulletin board quote for this team because Coach Pope has a high belief in his basketball team. He isn't afraid of the smoke and is really looking forward to coaching a team with high expectations.
The Wildcats are looking like one of the deepest teams in all of college basketball, and this team has a ton of next-level talent. Now, the reality is the Wildcats will be challenged this season with a tough schedule in both non-conference and SEC play.
This tough schedule will have the Wildcats ready for the NCAA Tournament, where many believe Pope's team can win it all this season. To be successful in coaching, you have to be able to handle having high expectations, and this quote from Pope shows just why he is the perfect person to head the Kentucky basketball program.