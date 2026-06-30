Zoom Diallo talks about Kentucky's backcourt of he and Alex Wilkins

A lot of the talk has been about the supporting cast of Kentucky's backcourt, specifically Milan Momcilovic, but don't sleep on who Mark Pope has running the show. For starters, Zoom Diallo is going to run the offense at point guard, someone who is an elite creator and can get to the lane and find open teammates with ease. Then there is Alex Wilkins, who is a great shot-creator who can also handle the ball.

Mark Pope went with a much different approach constructing the backcourt than he did last season. Instead of looking to turn a scorer into a facilitator, he went and picked up an elite creator who can make plays for his teammates and paired him with a scoring two-guard who can also handle the ball. A two-guard lineup has the potential to turn heads in Lexington next season. Diallo spoke with the media last week and talked about the potential with he and Wilkins in the backcourt.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"I feel like Alex is dynamic with the ball and off the ball because he poses as a threat. He can shoot it at a high clip. Just me having the ball and me continuing to extend my range and shoot it at a high clip also myself, I feel like we challenge each other every day. Even when we’re not on the same team, it’s more of a competitive thing. When we’re on the same team, it’s more dangerous, because teams have to guard me and they have to guard him."

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The great thing with this roster is the fact that while teams do have to watch for Diallo and Wilkins in the backcourt and keep up with them, they can't leave shooters like Milan Momcilovic or Kam Williams open out on the perimeter. And with the versatility of the two lead guards, it's going to provide a boost for the Wildcats next season. If Diallo needs a breather, Wilkins can easily slide over at point guard if needed. Not only that, but they can even switch out who's going to bring the ball up during certain possessions.

Kentucky's slept-on backcourt is going to make noise in the SEC. A big, bulky point guard who can create at a high level as a floor general, combined with a two-guard that is versatile and can create his own shot and handle the ball with a developing three-point shot? That's the start to a recipe for success.

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