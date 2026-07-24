Mark Pope reveals Kam Williams recently had a second surgery on his foot

Mark Pope has assembled a roster for next season that includes some key weapons out on the perimeter who will be able to knock down shots when you need them. One of those is the returning Kam Williams, who had an eventful end to his first season at Kentucky.

After getting to see increased minutes as a valuable stretch-four option, going beteen the wing and power forward spots, Williams went down with a jones fracture in his foot on Jan. 21 against Texas in Rupp Arena. That required him to go into recovery mode for nearly two months, which included surgery soon after the injury. As we got closer to the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, Pope continued saying there was an 'outside chance' that Wlliams would make his return to the court before the end of the season. Although in a very limited capacity, the 6-7 forward returned for Kentucky's first-round SEC Tournament game against LSU, playing the rest of the way from then on. On Friday, Pope revealed a new update on Williams' recovery status.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When speaking with media on Friday, Mark Pope confirmed that Williams recently had another surgery on his foot after the recovery process stalled in the off-season.

"His recovery was going tremendously. He was able to actually play in the postseason for us, was really helpful. Continued to progress and progress and get better and better and then he just stalled. The healing stalled a little bit. When he was kind of in the 90% healed, it started to regress. He went and had another surgery."

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite needing that second surgery, Pope has a 'high' confidence that Kentucky fans will see Williams back for next season. "Kam’s a difference-maker for us. I have every expectation he’ll be back. It’s been painful for him, literally and figuratively, to miss this summer. It’s a big summer for him. But he’s been incredibly active. He’s coaching the guys from the sideline. He’s been unbelievable. He’s actually working the score clock and there’s been some controversy surrounding that. But he’s important for us. He’s shown to be way better than his raw numbers show in terms of his impact on the game. He’s a veteran voice for us. He’ll be important."

The hope is that Williams' 90% recovery status will turn into fully-healthy after the recent surgery. Whatever works, because the forward has plenty of time still to heal and get back onto the court in time to get things rolling next season.

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