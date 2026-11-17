The Kentucky Wildcats bounced back with a much better first half after a rocky first-half start that saw them up by six against Grambling State at halftime. Kentucky's offense was pretty stagnant early on, with glimpses of good possessions, but for the most part, there wasn't much of a flow, which led to scoring opportunities for Grambling. The half even included a near eight minute scoring drough for the Wildcats. In the second half, everything changed.

Kentucky started the second half on a 20-5 run to quickly grow that lead into 20-plus and never looked back from there. The Wildcats were assertive and made sure to prioritize ball movement. Zoom Diallo finished with nine assists as Kentucky's lead guard, and his playmaking helped get teammates open. After the game, Mark Pope talked about how important prioritizing ball movement is for his offense's success.

"I felt like in the first half we were poor with our ball movement. At the first 4 minutes we really moved the ball and we fell into some undisciplined isolation basketball after 4 minutes and had 8 assist in the first half, 5 turnovers in the second half (of the first half). We addressed that really well. The guys turned that around with 14 assist and 5 turnover group in the second half and at times looked way more like us," Pope said. "We have a chance to be a good team when we move the ball. We have a chance to be a good offensive team. As Zoom transitions more into that feel for the game, we are going to get better and better. For him to be 9 and 2 (assist-to-turnover) is a real positive for us. ...When he’s making plays for his teammates, we just play better. We look better."

You could tell throughout the game that Diallo was prioritizing initiating the offense. Kentucky's point guard said after the game he has to remind himself that he has control and has to initiate ball movement when things are looking stagnant on offense. He certainly did a really good job of that on Monday with those nine assists and he has an opportunity to build on that this Friday against Indiana in Indianapolis.

Friday's game is going to really test Kentucky to see if that second half was trustworthy, or it was due to who the opponent was. We will see how far the Wildcats have really come since last week's debacle against the Hoosiers.

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