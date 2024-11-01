Mark Pope says Kentucky will get used to Kerr Kriisa's speed
On Tuesday, Kentucky played their final exhibition against Minnesota State before the season officially begins on Monday against Wright State. For Kerr Kriisa, Tuesday was his first game as a Wildcat after missing the Blue-White and first exhibition game due to a tweaked hamstring.
With how much experience he says, Mark Pope knows it was about getting him some reps on the court as much as it was the team getting used to him out there with them. Kriisa showed off his playmaking skills more than his shooting in his debut. He just had 3 points, but he dished out 6 assists, and added 4 rebounds to the stat sheet. What was most important was his teammates getting used to the pace he plays at, which really matches the pace that Kentucky will strive to play at this season.
"He's a vet's vet. He started two-and-a-half years at Arizona, and on great teams. Started in the Big 12 last year for a whole season, so it's not like we're putting a rookie out there. But, I think it was good for our team just to feel him. What's interesting is, the challenge for our guys is, 'can you keep up?' Kerr's racing down the floor so fast that he's like, 'where is everyone? Catch up, boys.' That's something we need and it was good to see that and feel that, and our guys are gonna really, really enjoy playing with him."- Pope on the team adjusting to Kriisa.
Kriisa is not just a playmaker, as he has a really nice shot to his game. He'll get to showcase that a lot more as the season goes along, and it seems like his pace will really affect how fast the team goes as a whole.