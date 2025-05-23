Mark Pope sees NBA potential in Kam Williams
Arguably one of the more underrated players on Kentucky's roster for the 2025-26 season is Kam Williams, who was the first transfer pickup for Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff this offseason, was set to test the NBA Draft process before he ultimately opted out. The 6-8 forward was easy choice for Pope and the staff to after in the portal, a wing who can also play the four spot that can also shoot it from deep along with his defensive presence.
Something else Pope saw in him was his NBA potential. He knows that coming to a place like Kentucky, he can dig into his bag and really showcase what he can do on a big stage. Pope talked about Williams in an interview with KSR.
"Kam was pretty easy for us. I think about that three, four spot guy that can really shoot it, really stretch the floor. ...He's an NBA piece. Like, the NBA loves him. ...I think we have a pretty clear sense of how we'd like to do things and how we like to function and then finding the guys that suit that really well, and Cam is one of these guys that he's gonna be great wherever he goes and plays, but coming here where we're really gonna dig in and use the skills, he's gonna be special."- Pope on Williams' potential.
After officially signing Williams, Pope said Williams has an 'untapped' athleticism. "Kam is a beautiful kid who is not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender," Pope said at the time. "He has a ton of gravity to his game and has untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high." Last season as a freshman at Tulane, Williams scored in double-figures in 14 games, including a 24-point performance against UAB on 9-12 shooting, adding 3 rebounds, an assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Williams is going to have plenty of opportunities next season at Kentucky, in hopes of his NBA potential paying off.