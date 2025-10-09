Mark Pope shares how his second year players have made massive jumps this offseason
Kentucky is welcoming in seven players from the transfer portal this season, as well as three freshman. With that, Kentucky needs it's veteran players to step up, and that goes for the returning players, as they already have a year under their belt playing in Mark Pope's system.
That's exactly what Pope has been preaching all summer, that players in their second year playing in his system take massive leaps, and he explained why back in May on college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein's podcast.
"We’re such a read-based offense, and in parts defense, where our guys are the deciders on the floor. ...They’re not looking over at me. ...We coach them to coach each other and communicate with each other. So, with a year under your belt now, now you’re coming in not to learn the game or do the game, but you come in actually starting to play the game and trick up the game and use all these actions and manipulate them in creative ways. So, these second-year guys are going to be really key for us."
On Monday at media day, the Kentucky head coach shared how the four returnees have looked in practice, not just over the summer, but recently, and it shows just how due they are for a jump, specifically with Trent Noah, Brandon Garrison and Collin Chandler, who are all prepared for bigger roles.
"Trent Noah is a 1.76 points per possession in live play right now. I've never seen that number ever in the history of college basketball. It's only two weeks in. Trent has made a massive jump. Colin Chandler is leading the team in DIM right now, Defensive Impact Metric. Both those guys have made just Herculean, massive jumps. And most impressive of all, Brandon Garrison, just write this down, Brandon Garrison is winning conditioning runs at the end of practice, you wanna talk about, like, I don't even know what planet I'm living on right now. I'm so proud of this kid. And Otega, of course, has been dealing with this toe, the way he's growing as a leader."
Pope also explained the mindset he is instilling in his players and how he has seen the philosophy pay dividends this summer.
"Sometimes we get confused because we get confused that we think that what we're really chasing is achievement, and that is wrong. What we're chasing is growth. Like it is not achievement. Achievement is like a false fake. It tricks you. It's growth. And these returning players are actually living that right now. Growth is what brings joy and pride and belief, and it makes you walk in the room different. Achievement is fine, but it's fickle. And so out of these second year guys, man, we're seeing this amazing growth. And they feel it, man, they're different."
With Trent Noah getting stronger and leaner to go along with this terrific shooting, Brandon Garrison getting more in shape and focused on making better decisions, Collin Chandler finally knocking off the rust last season, and Otega Oweh looking to solidify himself as a first round draft pick by expanding his game, it's clear just how due these guys are for big jumps.