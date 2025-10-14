National media member makes asinine take on Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance
The prized addition Mark Pope made in the transfer portal was bringing in Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance. Last season, as a true freshman for the Sun Devils, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game.
Quaintance, as a 17-year-old freshman, looked like one of the best defenders in college basketball, and now with that experience under his belt, the 6'10 center will look to shine in Pope's system.
Towards the tail end of his freshman season, Quaintance did tear his ACL, so he is currently rehabbing from this injury, but he should be on the floor before SEC play begins.
Andy Katz put out a list where he listed the top ten transfers heading into this season of college basketball, and Quaintance was not on this list. Kentucky has a lot of good transfers, but guys like Jaland Lowe, Kam Williams, and Mo Dioubate probably don't deserve to be on this list heading into the season.
With how Lowe has been playing, there is a chance he will be on this list at the end of the season, but he will have to prove it first.
Not having Quaintance on this list makes absolutely no sense. Obviously, he is coming off the injury, but he is potentially the best center in college hoops. The reality is Katz does not have Quaintance on this list, yet he is going to be a top five pick in the NBA Draft.
It is starting to seem like Quaintance is one of the most slept on players in all of college basketball heading into this season. He is almost fully healed from his injury and is a proven athletic freak. He is a player who could average a double-double while leading college basketball in blocks per game.
To think that a player with this type of upside is not one of the top ten transfers in college basketball is a little absurd.
At the end of the day, Quaintance will have to go out on the floor and prove it, but he could end up not only being a top ten transfer but a top ten player in college basketball.
When Quaintance is on the floor for this Kentucky team, he is going to take the Wildcats to a new level. Once this Kentucky team gets a healthy Quaintance back on the floor, this team has the firepower to win the National Title in year two under Pope.