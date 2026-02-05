Oklahoma head coach had high praise for a pair of Wildcats

Kentucky's 94-78 win against Oklahoma featured some really good play from a number of Wildcats. Following the game, though, Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser could not stop raving about Kentucky guards Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler.

As for Chandler, he did a good portion of his damage in the first half as he was responsible for six of Kentucky's eight points during their 8-0 run as they went to halftime thanks to a pair of big threes. That big run took it from a three-point game to an 11-point lead for the Wildcats. It was a run that really helped Kentucky get some much-needed separation as they went to break. He then scored nine points in the final half, going on to tie his career high in points. Chandler now has 13th game this season with multiple made threes. Moser seemed to be in awe of Chandler's shooting ability specifically.

"I think Chandler got his confidence early," Oklahoma's Porter Moser said of Kentucky's Collin Chandler following the game. "Chandler, he comes flying off, when you’re on a dead spread on a baseline stagger from one corner to the other wing, stop, dime, shoot. Those are tough shots and it shows how good of a shooter he is to be able to catch and shoot off the move like that. Some guys can’t shoot off the move like that. I thought he did get it going."

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrates after making a three point basket during game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Then, there was Otega Oweh, who was once again Mr. second-half, scoring 18 of his 24 points in that span. Wednesday's performance tied his season high in points and marked his 23rd 20-point game at Kentucky. Time and time again, Oweh turns it on when it matters and he did it again on Wednesday.

“Otega is just an elite player," Moser said of Otega Oweh. "He can knock down the shot, and he puts you in a real decision-making mode of ball screens, because he can turn the corner on you, and now he’s making really good decisions passing out of it. He’s becoming a complete player, he’s so strong on defense."

Both Oweh and Chandler were huge in Kentucky's win over Oklahoma and so was Brandon Garrison, who had the best game of his career. It's not often a coach voluntarily raves continuously about opposing players, especially at the length Moser did. His statements should let Kentucky fans know they have a pair of special talents in Oweh and Chandler.

More Kentucky basketball news