One of Kentucky's top 2027 targets is off the board

There was growing buzz as of late that one of Kentucky's top targets in the 2027 class, Marcus Spears Jr., was getting set to reclassify to play in college next season. On Thursday, the announcement came, as the nation's top prospect has decided to reclassify and commit elsewhere to the Texas Longhorns.

Spears heading elsewhere means one of Kentucky's top targets in 2027 is off the board, and for good, given the fact that he reclassified up. The staff sure made him a priority, even stopping by to watch him a few weeks ago in Duncanville, TX. But, schools like Texas and LSU were seen as the frontrunners in the recruitment for a while and on Thursday, the home-state school won out. What does this news means for Kentucky?

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an interview at the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's attention now turns elsewhere in the frontcourt and that means forward CJ Rosser is going to stay the biggest priority in the class. Rosser has been on Kentucky's radar for a long time and the staff even had an in-home visit with him back in the spring. The interest has remained heavy and fans should expect that to be the case even more now with Spears off the board. The Wildcats will now have to face Spears within the SEC this upcoming season and the addition instantly makes him one of the top freshmen in the conference, along with Jordan Smith Jr. at Arkansas.

Who are some of the other top targets for Kentucky in the frontcourt along with Rosser in the 2027 class? The Wildcats recently offered Demarcus Henry, a top five forward in the class, as well as top big men Lewis Uvwo, who has seen his interest with Kentucky increase as of late, and Darius Wabbington, who recently earned an offer from the Wildcats.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Pope is still searching for a, possible, 15th man to fill the roster out with, but he has said he will only do it if it's the right guy because his team has been meshing really well as is. Spears is the kind of guy you don't really say no to, but he ultimately chose to stay home and play for Sean Miller at Texas. He'll be someone to really watch out for next season and it's worth noting, Spears has to stay in college for at least two years because of age.

One big one off the board for Kentucky, but still plenty of options and time left for another big one to come join Ryan Hampton in Lexington.

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