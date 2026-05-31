Predicting the 2026-27 season stat line for Kentucky's Trent Noah

Big Blue Nation loves Trent Noah, who is a Kentucky native, but he didn’t have his best season shooting the three-ball, especially in SEC play. The best part of Noah’s game is his ability to shoot the three-ball at an elite level, and Mark Pope is hoping that he will be able to get back to that this season.

Most don’t anticipate a lot of minutes for the junior, but if he does have a good season shooting the ball, he could play his way back on the floor. Last season as a sophomore, Noah averaged three points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from three.

If Noah isn’t able to shoot the ball well this season, he likely won’t be on the floor much, but nothing quite gets Rupp Arena going like a Noah three-ball. Many thought Noah was going to hit the transfer portal, but he loves playing at Kentucky and will work his tail off to have a better season this year.

Hopefully, the Trent Noah that Kentucky fans saw against Tennessee his freshman season can return during the 2026-27 season.

Let’s predict what that junior season stat line is going to look like for the Kentucky native, Noah.

Feb 21, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Trent Noah

Points

Prediction: 3.9 per game

Knowing Noah won’t have a large role, I feel that 3.9 points per game is fair, but with how injuries have affected the Wildcats during the Pope era, there is a world where he could be thrust into action. Noah is going to likely at some point in the season see some relevant minutes, and hopefully he can get back to his freshman season form.

Rebounds

Prediction: 2.9 per game

While at times the scoring has been up and down for Noah, one thing that he has always done at a high level is rebound the basketball. If he does bump into some relevant minutes this season for the Wildcats, I expect him to do well on the boards.

Three-Point Percentage

Prediction: 38%

Noah struggled to shoot the ball from deep last season, but the hope is that he can have a better year from deep this year. If the junior has a better season from three and helps on the boards, that is how he is going to get himself on the floor.

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