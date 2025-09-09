Predicting the All-SEC First Team for the 2025-26 college basketball season
Last season, the SEC was the best conference in college basketball history, and while it won't be quite as good as last season, the SEC will be elite once again this year.
The SEC put two teams in the Final Four last season, and Florida went on to win the national title.
The SEC will once again be a double-digit NCAA Tournament bid-earning conference, and it has a great shot to have the most teams in the big dance of any conference once again.
Part of having an elite conference is having a lot of star players, and the SEC has plenty of those this season.
Let's predict who will make the All-SEC First Team this season.
Predicted All-SEC First Team
Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky
Last season, Oweh led the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors. The 6'4 guard is the best slasher in college basketball and has a great chance to improve on his scoring average from last season.
Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn
As a freshman for the Auburn Tigers, Pettiford averaged 11.6 points per game off the bench and helped Bruce Pearl's team make a Final Four run. With the entire backcourt from last year's Auburn team gone, Pettiford will be the star of the show this season.
Alex Condon, F, Florida
Alex Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest last season for the National Champion Florida Gators, and he is going to take another step this season. He will be a critical part of the best front court in college basketball.
Karter Knox, Wing, Arkansas
Karter Knox is the surprise of this list, but the rising sophomore is going to be a star for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He averaged 8.3 points per game and showed flashes of greatness as a freshman. Knox is one of the most underrated players in college basketball and will turn himself into a lottery pick this season.
Labaron Philon, G, Alabama
Labaron Philon averaged 10.6 ppg last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with Mark Sears gone, it is going to be his team. In the Nate Oats offense, Philon is going to shoot the ball a lot and has a real shot to average 20 points per game.
HM Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard is a star for the Mississippi State Bulldogs who isn't afraid to shoot from anywhere on the floor. He averaged 18.9 points per game last season and will look to get that number over 20 this season. His boom or bust nature is the reason he is an honorable mention, but if he shoots a good percentage from three this season, he will make the first team.