Predicting the All-SEC First Team for the 2025-26 college basketball season

Jan 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball around Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Last season, the SEC was the best conference in college basketball history, and while it won't be quite as good as last season, the SEC will be elite once again this year.

The SEC put two teams in the Final Four last season, and Florida went on to win the national title.

The SEC will once again be a double-digit NCAA Tournament bid-earning conference, and it has a great shot to have the most teams in the big dance of any conference once again.

Part of having an elite conference is having a lot of star players, and the SEC has plenty of those this season.

Let's predict who will make the All-SEC First Team this season.

Predicted All-SEC First Team

Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Last season, Oweh led the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors. The 6'4 guard is the best slasher in college basketball and has a great chance to improve on his scoring average from last season.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) celebrates after a basket in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a freshman for the Auburn Tigers, Pettiford averaged 11.6 points per game off the bench and helped Bruce Pearl's team make a Final Four run. With the entire backcourt from last year's Auburn team gone, Pettiford will be the star of the show this season.

Alex Condon, F, Florida

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Alex Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest last season for the National Champion Florida Gators, and he is going to take another step this season. He will be a critical part of the best front court in college basketball.

Karter Knox, Wing, Arkansas

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Karter Knox (11) reacts after a play during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the St. John's Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Karter Knox is the surprise of this list, but the rising sophomore is going to be a star for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He averaged 8.3 points per game and showed flashes of greatness as a freshman. Knox is one of the most underrated players in college basketball and will turn himself into a lottery pick this season.

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Mar 14, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon averaged 10.6 ppg last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with Mark Sears gone, it is going to be his team. In the Nate Oats offense, Philon is going to shoot the ball a lot and has a real shot to average 20 points per game.

HM Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State

Mar 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers guard Cam Carter (5) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Josh Hubbard is a star for the Mississippi State Bulldogs who isn't afraid to shoot from anywhere on the floor. He averaged 18.9 points per game last season and will look to get that number over 20 this season. His boom or bust nature is the reason he is an honorable mention, but if he shoots a good percentage from three this season, he will make the first team.

