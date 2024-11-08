Reed Sheppard isn't playing a lot early into his rookie year for the Houston Rockets
Former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard was taken third overall by the Houston Rockets with very high expectations. Sheppard lit up college basketball, shooting an incredibly high percentage from deep.
In the NBA Summer League, Sheppard was a star, and his play had many believing he was the front-runner to win NBA Rookie of the Year. The problem for Sheppard is that he was drafted to a team that already had a veteran point guard in Fred VanVleet. Many imagined that Sheppard would play 15-17 minutes per game early into the season while he got his feet under him in the NBA. Then, if he played well, the role would expand.
That has not been the case for Sheppard so far early into the year for the Rockets. Sheppard is only playing 10.6 minutes per game, while VanVleet is playing 36 minutes per game which leads the team.
On the year, Sheppard is averaging 3.4 points, one rebound, and 1.4 assists per game. The rookie is shooting 39.3% from the field and 35.7% from deep. Sheppard is going to keep getting minutes as the Rockets have a lot of draft capital in the rookie, so hopefully, the former Wildcat will get going.
Sheppard is one of the best shooters in the entire rookie class, and his teammates on the Rockets have compared his shooting ability to that of Steph Curry. This should tell Kentucky and Rockets fans that Sheppard is going to get going before the season ends. Sheppard has a bright NBA future ahead of him.