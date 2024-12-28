Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is chasing another MVP-caliber season
We are now just a couple of months into the NBA season, and players around the league are beginning to cement themselves as some of the best. One of those is former Kentucky Wildcat Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, who had an MVP-type breakout season last year, and now he's back for more. The former Wildcat is really chasing the MVP award, and he's really close right now.
There is plenty of time left in the season, as we are not even half-way into this season, so Gilgeous-Alexander can continue chasing the honor of best player in the NBA. Over at ESPN, they have a rating system that combines each player's averages so far this season and comes up with a rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming for that top spot, as he is behind Nikola Jokic (62.6), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (57.8). The former Wildcat's current rating comes in at 51.9. Again, there is plenty of time for him to continue climbing, and it will be hard to beat out players like Jokic and Antetokounmpo, who both have multiple MVP awards on their resumes.
Gilgeous-Alexander this season is averaging the second-most points in the league with 31.1 points, as well as 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, shooting 51.6% overall and 35.4% from three-point range. His incredible performances this season has made the Oklahoma City Thunder one of the best teams in the league, sitting at 1st in the Western Conference with a 24-5 record. He is also on a hot streak as of late. In the Thunder's current 9-game winning streak, the former Wildcat is averaging 33.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks, shooting 54.2% overall, 37.3% from three, and an excellent 94.1% from the free-throw line.
You can catch the former Wildcat in action next on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET as the Thunder look for their 10th-straight win.